Dogs may soon be able to roam Brevard County beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Commissioners are expected to discuss an ordinance Tuesday that would allow dogs to roam a stretch of beach in Brevard County.

Under the proposal, dogs would be allowed on the stretch of beach from Sandy Shoes Resort to Sebastian Inlet early in the mornings and late at night.

Owners would also be responsible for cleaning up after their dogs.

Critics argue allowing dogs on the beach could disrupt sea turtle nests.

Tuesday's meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

