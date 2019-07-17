Protest planned in Orlando calling for Puerto Rico Gov. Rossello to resign

ORLANDO, Fla. - Another protest calling for Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello to resign is set to take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Protesters plan to meet at the intersection of Semoran Boulevard and Curry Ford Road.

Around 1,000 people protested in Orlando Tuesday after messages from the Puerto Rico’s governor were leaked to the public.

People claimed the messages were homophobic and called for violence against women.

"It feels amazing to have the community of Puerto Rico, not only on the island mobilized, but also in Orlando. It's very important for us to support them back at home," community organizer Lisa Hernandez said Tuesday.

Valerie Cruz told News 6 that she moved to Orlando from Puerto Rico just two weeks ago.

"I feel very powerless. I haven't been able to sleep. I'm just watching my social media, looking at what's going on the island, supporting all of my friends," said Cruz.

Rossello apologized to reporters on Tuesday, but also said that he has no plans to step down. His secretary of state and chief financial officer have resigned over the controversy.

The White House released a statement today that claimed the leaked messages further proved escalating corruption on the island.





