Protesters gather ahead of President Trump's Orlando visit

ORLANDO, Fla. - Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Orange County Convention Center on Monday to demonstrate against President Donald Trump during his visit to Orlando.

According to the White House, Trump was scheduled to speak around 1:30 p.m. at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference.

Women's March of Central Florida organized the protest, which took place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and again between noon and 2 p.m.

"At this point in time, enough is enough," Women's March spokesperson Neila Wilson said. "We're letting people know that together here standing, women's voices matter."

The presidential visit comes two days after Judge Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court, which was a contentious issue for many gathered in protest. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct when they were both teenagers.

"We here in Orlando and around the country stand in solidarity with Dr. Ford and her message," Wilson said. "It's necessary for us to come together and to stand up against this notion that boys will be boys. Boys will be held accountable."

Monday's speech is not considered a campaign event, but it comes less than a month before the midterm elections. The I-4 corridor has long been considered a key battleground in politics and could prove to be crucial in the race for U.S. Senate and the governor's office.

"I don't know that we have had a more meaningful midterm election. Definitely not in recent memory," protester Joe Llorens said. "Participation matters. Voting matters."

Trump last visited Orlando in March 2017. He toured St. Andrew Catholic School in Pine Hills in what the White House called a "listening session" on school choice.



