Public input wanted for bike safety, sidewalk improvements on Corrine Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. - Changes could be coming to a popular road in Orlando to keep drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians safe.

Corrine Drive has been the focus of a traffic study since January 2017 by the group Metroplan Orlando.

Since the study began last year, public input meetings have been held.

Aaron Powell, president of the Orlando Bike Coalition, has made it a point to attend.

"We feel that that entire strip along Corrine needs to have some type of dedicated protective or protected infrastructure so that people in College Park for example can ride to Ivanhoe Village, to Mills 50, to Audobon Park or Baldwin Park and feel safe on their bicycle," Powell said.

Elizabeth Whitton, the transportation planner for Metroplan Orlando, has been working on the study since its inception.

The study, Whitton said, was brought to the company from local government agencies including Orange County, the city of Orlando and Winter Park.

"We're looking at Corrine Drive from Mills all the way to Bennett. It's about a 2-mile stretch that includes Virginia, Forest and Mills. From the Mills 50 District all the way to Baldwin Park," Whitton said.

The 2-mile stretch is an interesting one in that, Whitton said, Orange County owns it but the city maintains it and part of it touches Winter Park.

The study is looking at how to improve traffic and maintain safe travel for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The group recently wrapped up phase two with more than a thousand pieces of feedback from the community and six proposal ideas, one of which includes more attention to the sidewalks.

"All of them include sidewalks that will be complying with the American Disabilities Act so right now the sidewalks along Corrine Drive are, if they exist, they are usually in poor condition so we are proposing all of the concepts to make the sidewalks consistent throughout the two miles and bringing them up to code as well," Whitton said.

Patrick Lyne works at East End Market along Corrine Drive.

He travels Corrine Drive everyday and knows how busy it can get.

"I would like to see wide bike paths for people who like to ride their bike to and from work or whatever and still have ... good walkways," Lyne said.

Metroplan Orlando staff are now about to begin phase three. They are searching for public input and highly recommend it.

If you would like more information about the study and the phases involved, click here.

