Publix issues recall of white American cheese

Publix announced a voluntary recall of its Deli White American Cheese on Saturday as it may contain foreign material.

The grocery store chain said the cheese was sold between Oct. 3-11 in custom-ordered subs and in refrigerated cases in its deli department.

"As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves," said Maria Brous, Publix media and community relations director. "Customers who have purchased the product in question or custom subs made with the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund. Publix customers with additional questions may call our Customer Care department at 1-800-242-1227 or visit our website at www.publix.com."

