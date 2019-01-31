Publix recalls popcorn chicken over 'foreign material' concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. - Check your chicken: Publix has issued a recall for a popular deli item.

Officials from the grocery store chain announced Thursday that Publix deli popcorn chicken had been pulled from shelves amid concerns that it could "contain foreign material." It's unclear what type of foreign material the chicken could potentially contain.

The recalled product, sourced from Pilgrim’s Pride, was sold in both hot and refrigerated cases from Jan. 17 to 31 in all Florida stores, and some stores in southern Georgia, southern and coastal South Carolina and southern Alabama.

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” said Maria Brous, Publix media and community relations director. "Customers who have purchased the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund."

No other chicken products were affected by the recall.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call the 1-800-242-1227 or visit Publix.com. Customers can also call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-685469).

For more information about the recall, click here.

