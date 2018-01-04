Publix subs named best in country, website says

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you love Publix subs, you're not alone.

Travel website Thrillist named the sub sandwiches from the Florida-based grocery chain the best of the best.

"Floridians love the Publix sub as much as their college football teams, Pitbull and air conditioning during a particularly humid summer," the website wrote.

The article says Thrillist chose Publix subs, better known as "Pub subs," as the best in America not because they are fancy or have Florida-based ingredients. "Instead of being showy, they are always high-quality and reliable," the website wrote.

The website touched on the customizable elements of the Publix sub. One can add as many, or as little, fresh ingredients as they would like.

The most popular sub however, which is unique to Publix, is the chicken tender sub, according to Maria Brous, Publix director of media and community relations.

The website explains that cities in Florida are all very different, but "one thing you can count on is that you'll be able to walk into one of the many clean, well-lit, Publix stores scattered across the state and order a sub exactly as you like it."

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.