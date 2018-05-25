Publix suspends political giving amid anti-NRA protest

PARKLAND, Fla. - The Publix supermarket chain says it's suspending political contributions as it reevaluates its giving policy after students from the Parkland high school where 17 people were killed called for a boycott because it supports a candidate aligned with the National Rifle Association.

Student activists from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School staged "die in" protests at two Publix stores Friday. They are upset over contributions Publix made to Republican gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam, who has called himself an NRA sellout.

Publix announced earlier this week that it would "reevaluate" its donations amid the outcry. In another statement Friday, it announced it would halt its contributions for now.

The statement emailed by Publix spokeswoman Maria Brous said the company would "suspend corporate-funded political contributions as we reevaluate our giving processes."

Below is a copy of the full statement:

"At Publix, we respect the students and members of the community who have chosen to express their voices on these issues. We regret that our contributions have led to a divide in our community. We did not intend to put our associates and the customers they serve in the middle of a political debate. At the same time, we remain committed to maintaining a welcoming shopping environment for our customers.

We would never knowingly disappoint our customers or the communities we serve. As a result, we decided earlier this week to suspend corporate-funded political contributions as we reevaluate our giving processes."



