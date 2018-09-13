Puerto Rican evacuees in Florida hunt for housing as vouchers expire

Contractors apply a FEMA tarp to a home damaged by Hurricane Maria and without electricity on December 20, 2017 in Morovis, Puerto Rico.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hundreds of Puerto Rican evacuees who fled to the mainland after Hurricane Maria devastated the island are scrambling to find housing before federal vouchers that paid for their hotel rooms expire Friday.

The clock began ticking late last month after a federal judge in Massachusetts denied an effort to force the Federal Emergency Management Agency to continue the temporary housing voucher program.

Earlier this week, there more than 600 families were using the vouchers on the mainland, with more than half of those families in Florida. Almost 400 families were using the vouchers on the island.

Advocates say FEMA hasn't done enough for the evacuees, forcing local governments and organizations to step up. FEMA has said it has provided a variety of housing options for people left homeless by Hurricane Maria.

