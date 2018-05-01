Puerto Rico congresswoman endorses Scott for Senate

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott was in Central Florida early Tuesday for what could be a key endorsement in his campaign for U.S. Senate.

Fellow Republican and Puerto Rico Congresswoman Jenniffer Gonzalez announced her support for Scott's Senate run.

During the campaign stop, Gonzalez spoke about Scott's efforts to find employment and housing for Puerto Ricans who were displaced after Hurricane Maria.

"In a moment of need, that's the hand you need and I am very proud to have that kind of a leader as a governor, but I want that kind of a leader in the Senate of the United States," she said.

Gonzalez said the need for aid is still present as the island continues to recover.

Scott is running to take the seat occupied by three-term Sen. Bill Nelson, who is running for re-election.

On Tuesday, Scott spoke about the need for term limits in Congress, which has been a key issue during his campaign.

