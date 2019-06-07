Events planned in Orlando to honor Pulse victims 3 years after attack

This photo taken July 11, 2016, shows a makeshift memorial continuing to grow outside the Pulse nightclub, the day before the one month mark since the mass shooting, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. - June 12 marks three years since the attack at Pulse nightclub that left 49 people dead and dozens of others wounded. To honor those victims and survivors, memorial events are planned throughout the city.

City officials have planned ceremonies organized gatherings where attendees can reflect on the lives lost during “Orlando United Day – A Day of Love and Kindness.”

Public reflection spaces are also available at the Pulse Interim Memorial, the Colonialtown Labyrinth and Orlando Health.

Below is a list of some of the remembrance gatherings:

Third Annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run

When: 7:30 a.m., June 8

Where: Wadeview Park, 2177 S. Summerlin Ave., Orlando

What: The 4.9K guides runners past the Orlando Health Trauma Center and onto the Pulse site. Proceeds benefit the onePulse Foundation. More information here.

Recordemos Our 49

When: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Joy Metropolitan Community Church, 2351 S. Fern Creek Ave., Orlando

What: Church leaders will be hosting services in both English and Spanish to honor and remember Pulse victims. More information here.

Love and Kindness on the Lawn

When: 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., June 9

Where: Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 South Magnolia Ave., Orlando

What: There will be live music, including a performance by Pulse survivor Joshua Lewis, food truck, group meditation and more. All attendees will be asked to gather in the shape of a heart for a group photo opportunity that will then be turned into a tribute video. More information here.

Ringing of the Bells

When: Noon, June 12

Where: First United Methodist Church, 142 East Jackson St., Orlando

What: Residents are invited to First United Methodist Church to listen as the bells are rung 49 times, once for each of the victims. Officials expect 612 faith communities around the globe to participate this year. More information here.

Annual Remembrance Ceremony

When: 7 p.m., June 12

Where: Pulse Nightclub Memorial, 1912 S. Orange Ave., Orlando

What: Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and other community leaders will attend this free, public ceremony. The goal is to display strength and unity while honoring the lives lost. More information here.

Love Speaks: Artistic Responses to the Pulse Nightclub Tragedy

When: June 1 to Sept. 22

Where: Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd., Orlando

What: Pieces from artists across the country illustrate how they reacted to the tragedy on June 12, 2016. Admission to the History Center will be free from June 8 to June 16 to allow the community to view the works.

In addition to planned events, people around the globe are urged to spread love and joy by participating in acts of kindness throughout the day.

To read more about the victims, click here to visit News 6's Pulse memorial page.

