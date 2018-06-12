LIVE UPDATES: Orlando marks 2 years since Pulse shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. - On Tuesday, Orlando will honor the 49 people killed two years ago, with events throughout the area.

At noon, a bell will toll 49 times at the First United Methodist Church symbolizing the 49 lives taken. Beginning at 7 p.m., a remembrance ceremony and community gathering will happen at the new Pulse memorial.

There are several locations around Orlando marking the anniversary through art and artifacts. The Orange County History Center will display the crosses built for each victim until Oct. 14. The center is offering free admission through this Saturday.

Click here to see a full list of events and opportunities. Click here to remember the 49 lives taken.

Follow coverage below of events marking the two years since the Pulse nightclub shooting.

