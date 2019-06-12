Memorials, blood drives honor Pulse victims 3 years after tragedy

ORLANDO, Fla. - Forty-nine people were killed and dozens more were wounded in the Pulse tragedy on June 12, 2016.

On the three-year mark Wednesday, memorials and blood drives are set to honor victims of the mass shooting.

Blood drives will be held the next two weeks across Central Florida to honor the victims.

Click Here to find a donation center.

Architect leaders will be sharing and update with News 6 Wednesday on how the Pulse memorial is coming along.

The First United Methodist Church will ring the building’s bells 49 times in unison at noon with other churches across the country to honor the victims.

At the Exploria Stadium, 49 rainbow seats in section 12 are dedicated to the victims of the Pulse Tragedy, Orlando City SC will open the stadium’s doors for community members to pay tribute.

The "Love Speaks" exhibit at the Orange County Regional History Center pays tributes to victims from tragedy. The exhibit runs through Sept. 22.



