onePULSE Foundation seeks ideas for final memorial design

A visitor places flowers at the Pulse memorial on June 12, 2018, the two year anniversary of the shooting where 49 people were killed. (Photo: Emilee Speck/WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. - As part of a step forward in the creation of a permanent Pulse Memorial, the onePULSE Foundation is now asking for informal input on the final design from anyone around the world.

On June 12, 2016, 49 people were killed at Pulse nightclub when a lone gunman opened fire. Earlier this summer a temporary memorial opened at the site of the shooting ahead of the 2 year mark of the massacre.

The onePULSE Foundation is working on a permanent memorial to honor the victims and survivors.

Those interested in contributing their ideas for the permanent memorial will be able to submit ideas or sketches on the website, onepulsefoundation.org, in lieu of a formal request for proposals that may happen within the next year.

"The submissions could be as simple as a one page sketch, they can come from Australia, London, Wisconsin, anywhere. It's a way of engaging everyone in the process," Vicki Berman, chairman of memorial design said.

The process is called "idea generator" on the site and some of the submissions could be used in the final project. The foundation has had several community meetings to elicit ideas, but wanted to extend it worldwide.

No deadline has been given on when the Pulse Memorial will be finalized, but the idea generator will end in late August.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.