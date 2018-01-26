onePULSE Foundation Task Force to hold several meetings to discuss Pulse memorial

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The onePULSE Foundation Task Force will hold several meetings in Orange and Osceola counties to discuss the plans for a permanent memorial and museum at the former site of the Pulse nightclub.



Last year an online survey was conducted for feedback on the permanent memorial where 49 people were killed on June 12.

A series of free public meetings at local libraries will be held for the community on Jan. 27, Feb. 3, Feb. 24, March 3 and March 24.

"We want and need public input as we move forward with this process," said Barbara Poma, CEO of the onePULSE Foundation and Pulse nightclub owner. "This memorial is for and about the community. There are varied opinions and ideas about what should happen to the site and we want to hear them all; these informal meetings are ideal for those conversations. Public input is simply invaluable."

For more information visit www.onepulsefoundation.com.

