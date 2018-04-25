Pop-up shop to benefit OnePulse opens at Orlando Bloomingdale's

ORLANDO, Fla. - Inside the Mall at Millenia Bloomingdale's, a new pop-up shop is setting up to feature merchandise with the phrase "We will not let hate win" to benefit OnePulse Foundation.

The foundation teamed up with the department store to help launch a three-year capital campaign to raise $35 million for a memorial and museum at Pulse nightclub, where 49 people were killed and more than 50 others were injured during a shooting on June 12, 2016.

The department store will host a pop-up shop on April 28 and May 12 where customers can buy items including drink tumblers, makeup bags and card holders for cellphones, all featuring the line "We will not let hate win."

"(We) ordered some new stuff for it," OnePulse Foundation founder Barbara Poma said. "It's not just T-shirts. And it was really fun to work on things to buy for your mom."

An interim memorial in front of the former gay nightclub site is set to open in May as the foundation works on the design and raises money for a permanent memorial.

"People love the message, they love the mission, and it shows how the community continues to respond to the tragedy we all had to live through here," Poma said.

There is a community event on April 25 at Bloomingdale's from 6 to 8 p.m. where shoppers can learn more about the urban planning project behind the permanent memorial and museum honoring all those affected by the Pulse tragedy.

