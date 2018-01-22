Pulse shooting documentary premieres in Orlando this week

ORLANDO, Fla. - The first documentary about the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub premieres this week in Orlando.

The film, "49 Pulses," documents the June 12, 2016 massacre at the Orlando nightclub during which a lone gunman shot and killed 49 people and injured more than 50 others.

Directed by Charlie Minn, the documentary honors the shooting victims without naming the gunman, according to a news release.

Minn interviewed Orlando city leaders, first responders and survivors and used 911 calls and body camera video to tell the story of the tragedy.

"49 Pulses" premieres at Premiere Cinema 14 Fashion Square on Friday and at Bassett Place Mall in El Paso, Texas. on Feb. 16.

Minn plans to release "A Nightmare in Las Vegas" in March, a documentary about the October mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip where 58 people were killed.

