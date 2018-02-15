'This is solvable;' Pulse victim's mother says after school shooting

Christine Leinonen, mother of Christopher 'Dru' Leinonen, is comforted by Brandon Wolf (L) and Jose Arriagada (R), survivors of the attack at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, as they stand on stage during the Democratic National Convention.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Survivors of the Pulse Nightclub shooting and the victims' families are responding to Wednesday's deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida.

At least 17 people were killed Wednesday after a former student opened fire at the north Broward County high school, according to local law enforcement and emergency officials.

Brandon Wolf, a survivor of the shooting on June 12, 2016, posted on Facebook Wednesday evening:

"To the community of Parkland: we are with you. In this darkest hour, when it seems there is no good left in the world, know that you have us in your corner.



"I will fight until my last breath to create a world where our children don’t have to be afraid to step foot in school. So in case you planned to tell me it’s too soon, don’t bother. I’m not listening. And if you aren’t going to join the fight for a solution, at least get out of the way. They deserved better than this. So we must do better."



Christine Leinonen, whose son Christopher "Dru" Leinonen was one of 49 killed inside the nightclub, listed seven items in a social media post that she says need to change to stop mass shootings in the U.S.

Put back the Federal ban on assault weapons. Undo W.Bushs law which gave gun/ammo makers almost complete freedom to sell without repercussions 1 and 2 can be done if we elect strong Democrats to Congress We need to have an honest conversation about gun violence today and every day. Social media can block violent content from their business. They own it so they can control it. Yes, we need other laws TOO, not instead of Mental health laws, accessory laws. Background checks et al. Parents can keep guns out of their homes. Or if they have weapons, keep them locked away and inaccessible to your children. Or of you're in a home with drug use, alcohol use or domestic violence. Don't keep guns around.

"This is solvable," she said.



Leinonen spoke at the Democratic National Convention in 2016, endorsing candidate Hillary Clinton, for her support on gun control legislation.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.