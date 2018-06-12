What we know: FBI investigation into Pulse still open

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s official probe into the Pulse nightclub attack remains open two years after the mass shooting.

The agency, however, is no longer conducting interviews or analyzing evidence related to the June 12, 2016, massacre that left 49 patrons dead, along with gunman Omar Mateen.

“While all active investigative measures have been completed, we continue the process of addressing a wide variety of administrative case requirements, such as the return of evidence,” FBI Public Affairs Officer Andrea Aprea said. “Generally speaking, before the FBI officially closes a case, these administrative matters must be completed.”

The FBI was unable to provide a time frame on when it would formally close the Pulse investigation.

As with all other officer-involved shootings, the Orlando Police Department launched an internal investigation into 11 police officers who took part in a gun battle with Mateen.

Officers fatally shot the gunman after breaching the back wall of the nightclub with explosives and an armored vehicle.

Although those officers have returned to regular duty, OPD's review of their actions will remain open until the FBI completes its investigation, an agency representative told News 6.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement also conducted an investigation into the Pulse attack. That state agency completed its work about two months later.

The FDLE turned over its investigative report to the Orange-Osceola State Attorney's Office, which will determine whether police officers used the proper level of force under Florida law.

The State Attorney's Office, however, will not begin to review the officers' actions until it receives the FBI's final investigative report, according to a spokeswoman.

