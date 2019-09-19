Pulse shooting survivor to deliver speech to Congress

ORLANDO, Fla. - For the first time, a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting will testify before Congress on Thursday.

Brandon Wolf is expected to deliver a speech to the House Ways and Means Committee, detailing what he went through during the 2016 mass shooting in Orlando.

Wolf is also expected to call on lawmakers to pass stricter gun-control laws, including better background checks. In addition, he is expected to call on additional policies that would allow law enforcement to take guns away from people who may be a risk.

Thursday's hearing begins at 10 a.m.

Pulse survivor Brandon Wolf.

