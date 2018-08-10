Pumpkin Spice Latte fans rejoice; drinks to arrive early at Starbucks

Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte fans have reason to celebrate, as a favorite fall drink will arrive in stores earlier than expected.

According to an internal announcement of the Starbucks’ fall menu, the triumphant return of Pumpkin Spice Lattes is scheduled for Aug. 28, Business Insider reports.

Sept. 23 is the first day of fall.

Employees also report that PSL supplies have already arrived in stores.

Starbucks declined to comment on the launch date, with a company representative saying in an email to Business Insider: "Our pumpkins aren't ready to make their handcrafted PSL debut yet — we'll have more to share soon!"

This is not the earliest launch date of the drink. Back in 2014, Pumpkin Spice Lattes arrived to select customers on Aug. 26.

The fall menu will also include several new drinks launching in September: the espresso-mocha Cordusio, the Cold Foam Dark Cocoa Nitro and the Ice Maple Pecan Latte with Cold Foam.

Let your countdown to Aug. 28 begin.

