Puppies that went missing after fatal crash found, reuniting with owner

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Two puppies missing for weeks are now reuniting with their owner.

News 6 reported last month that they were taken from the scene of a deadly crash in Osceola County.

The two puppies were found in Fort Lauderdale in a house by themselves and taken to an animal shelter.

The owner said it was his ad on Craigslist searching for his dogs that helped find them.

"This is just a wonderful thing, and mom's going to be happy about it," Chris Walsh said.

Walsh said he went on social media every day hoping he would bring them home. Finally, after waiting 24 days, he got the phone call.

"They had puppies and they have pictures and I was, like, 'That looks like them. Send a couple more pictures to make sure,'" Walsh said.

Walsh said the pups were taken after his girlfriend, Marista Melendez, got into a bad car accident last month in Osceola County. Her father did not survive the crash.

During the tragedy, a stranger came up to Melendez at the scene, saying she would help out.

"This lady approached me and she said, 'I have your puppies. I'll take them and I'll call,'" Melendez said.

But she never got a call.

"I don't know of a more inhumane thing to do to somebody who has just been in an accident," Walsh said. "It's sick. That's just sick."

Walsh told News 6 the pups were found at a home in Fort Lauderdale by themselves after the people living there were evicted. Police took them to the local shelter and a shelter employee recognized the pups.

"One of the gals at the shelter has seen my ad on Craigslist and said those puppies have owners. Just joy, overjoyed, tears of joy. I have to say, every now and then, even now. We got them. We got them back," he said.

When News 6 last talked with Walsh, he had the puppies in his arms, he was actually at the airport, heading back to Connecticut where they live to reunite the puppies with his girlfriend.

