Puppies die in hot car parked at Orange County hotel, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman is facing charges after she left three puppies in a hot car for hours, two of which died, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said guests at Quality Inn and Suites on Turkey Lake Road noticed three puppies locked inside a brown Dodge Durango shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday and notified an employee, who then called authorities.

The vehicle's windows were cracked open, but the engine was not running, the report said.

"There's several dogs locked in a car. They've got the windows cracked and there's no one around that owns the dogs and they think one of the dogs is dead. A guest happened to notice it," a hotel employee told a 911 operator.

When deputies arrived, they said guests were pulling out two puppies that were alive but weak and lethargic. The third puppy was found dead in a dog carrier, according to the affidavit.

First responders gave the puppies oxygen and water until animal services arrived.

Deputies said 3-month-old shepherd mix Kiara died Tuesday afternoon. The dog that died in the vehicle was a 6-month-old Chihuahua named Minnie. Gruff, a 6-month-old terrier mix, will hopefully recover, deputies said.

Hotel staff told deputies the vehicle belonged to guest Penelope Stanley, the report said. She said she checked on the dogs around 6:30 a.m. and they seemed fine, according to authorities.

She was arrested on three counts of animal cruelty.

