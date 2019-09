Dorian the puppy was rescued by Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Tolliver from a partially flooded vehicle in a ditch early Wednesday as Hurricane Dorian was hitting the area.

Tolliver ended up adopting the speckled pup, and now she’s living her best life.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office posted photos to Facebook showing Dorian having the time of her life.

