Quadruple murder suspect tricked wife's parents, police say

Shelby Svensen arrested in connection with Tarpon Springs slayings

By AP Author

PORT RICKEY, Fla. - Investigators in Florida say a 25-year-old man charged with killing his in-laws and brother-in-law also killed his wife as long as a year ago and had been tricking them into believing she was OK.

Police found the decomposing bodies of 71-year-old Richard Ivancic, 59-year-old Laura Ivancic and 25-year-old Nicholas Ivancic, inside their Tarpon Springs home on New Year's Day.

Shelby Svensen, who also goes by Shelby Nealy, was arrested two days later outside Cleveland with his mother-in-law's vehicle.

Police said then that his 21-year-old wife, Jamie, was missing under suspicious circumstances. Her body was found in the backyard of their home in Port Richey.

Pasco County sheriff's Col. Jeff Harrington said during a Tuesday news conference that Svensen admitted to all four killings.
 

