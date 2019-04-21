Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 93rd birthday on Easter

LONDON - Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating her 93rd birthday, which this year coincides with Easter Sunday.
The queen is marking Easter by attending a service with other senior royals at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, west of London.
Her birthday is marked this year by an unusual sunny spell that has sent flowers blooming on the extensive castle grounds.
Sunday is the first of two birthday celebrations each year for the queen. She marks her official birthday in June with the Trooping the Colour parade.
The two-birthday tradition dates back more than 250 years, when it was instituted by King George II.
Elizabeth is the longest reigning monarch in British history. She still maintains an active schedule, although she does not travel as often as she used to.
During the service, The Queen handed out Maundy Money to 93 men and 93 women – which celebrates The Queen's 93 years! The Queen will turn 93 on Sunday. People have come from all across the UK and have been nominated for their work in the community. This year The Maundy Money included a £5 coin, commemorating the 200th anniversary of the birth of Queen Victoria. The Nosegays were made up of daffodils, primroses, stocks, purple statice, freesias, rosemary, thyme and ivy. Children from local schools were invited to help assist with The Queen at The Royal Maundy service, which always takes place on the Thursday before Easter. #RoyalMaundy
