Rabies alert issued for central Brevard, Cocoa area after cat tests positive

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - State health officials said a stray cat found in central Brevard County tested positive for rabies Thursday.

The cat was found in the Fern Meadows area on Friday Road, west of Interstate 95 and north of State Road 520, the Department of Health said. Only suspect rabid animals having contact with humans or domestic animals are tested.

The alert is in effect for 60 days. Brevard County had 10 wild animals, mostly raccoons, test positive for rabies in 2018.

