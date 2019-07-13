Rabies alert issued in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health has issued a rabies alert in Seminole County.

Health officials said they put out the alert after a feral cat tested positive for rabies in the area.

Anyone who lives in the area of Altamonte Springs is asked to avoid contact with feral cats and other animals.

Officials said anyone who was bitten or scratched by a feral cat is asked to contact animal services at 407-665-3266.

The Department of Health is asking people to do the following:

• Make sure pets have current rabies immunizations

• Secure garbage outside

• Clear pet food outside

Officials with the Florida Department of Health said a rabies alert was issued near Epcot on Monday after a cat that scratched two Disney workers tested positive for rabies.



