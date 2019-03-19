Rafiki's Planet Watch reopening this summer at Disney's Animal Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. - Asante sana squash banana!

Rafiki’s Planet Watch at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is going to reopen this summer after being closed in October 2018 for refurbishment.

The new enhancements will celebrate all things “The Lion King.”

Don’t worry, the animal encounters will still be there.

“Rafiki’s Planet Watch will still include the animal encounters our guests love, as well as new experiences that draw from Disney’s rich heritage of wildlife animation, featuring a celebration of “The Lion King,” a Disney officials said on the park’s blog.

Hakuna Matata.



