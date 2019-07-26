Rain causes flooding on I-4 entrance ramps

ORLANDO, Fla. - Heavy rain pushed through Central Florida on Friday afternoon.

The rain caused flooding on some freeway ramps.

Department of Transportation cameras showed cars driving through a big muddy puddle on Orange Blossom Trail at Interstate 4.

At Interstate 4 and Michigan Street, a lot of water was running off from the construction zone onto the road.

Two entrances onto Michigan Street were blocked off to clean up the mess.

Crews cleared the scene in 30 minutes.

There is a 60 percent chance of more rain Saturday and Sunday.

