Rain won't deter fans at Country 500 Music Festival in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Rain or shine, country music fans are sticking around for the Country 500 Music Festival that kicked off on Friday.

Thousands of people are expected to enjoy the three-day event, with the iconic Ferris wheel, two stages and big country stars to fill them.

"Good people, country music, good food, lots of beer, laughing. It's just fun," Bobby Peterson said.

This year, a rainy forecast was thrown into the mix, but many fans said they're not worried about the potential downpour that's expected this weekend.

"We brought ponchos and rain boots and umbrellas and swimsuits. So, if it was going to rain, we were still going to stay here," Melissa Dullaghan said.

Attendee Anita Macdonald agreed.

"If it rains, we don't care. We're prepared and we have ponchos and we have galoshes if we need them. We really don't care, we're just here for the good time," Macdonald said.

Chip Wile, president of Daytona International Speedway, also isn't concerned about the weekend forecast.

"The great thing about this event, which is different from some of the other events that we host here at the speedway, we can run it rain or shine," said Wile.

Wile said they have a meteorologist on hand and a plan in place if weather turns for the worst.

"We have a great plan in the event that we need to execute it. Just like we do for all the other events that we have out here. But, the weather forecast continues to improve, blue sky behind me now and we're excited about hosting country music fans from all over the country, here this weekend," he said.

