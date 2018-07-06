Rain puts river communities in Volusia, Seminole on flood alert

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Communities along the rivers and lakes in Volusia and Seminole counties are on alert because of rising water.

Recent rain has pushed the rivers above flood stage forcing several boat ramps to close, including Mullet Lake, Mariner's Cove and Lemon Bluff. Residents in those neighborhoods are starting to see parts of their yards flooded out.

Ross Moore lives along Lake Harney and said one-third of his yard is underwater. He's also removed his boat from the dock to prevent damage. He said the excess rain has been unusual this early in the summer.

“Our levels should be 3 - 3 1/2 feet above sea level. Currently, we're at 8 1/2 above what we would normally be at this time of year,” he said.

There is now concern of flooding should any major storm hit the area.

“If all of a sudden we had another 3 or 4 feet of water, it would be bad for everybody,” Moore said.

Meanwhile, people who want to go boating are having a hard time finding somewhere to dock.

Roy Curry and his wife had to turn around at Mullet Lake when the gate was closed and locked. They could see from their car that the parking lot was flooded. They said they are more concerned about homes nearby.

“I feel bad for the people that live here, if you get a big storm, any type of tropical depression or hurricane, people will be walking in water in their kitchens," Curry said.

More rain is expected throughout the weekend.

