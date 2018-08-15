News

Ramen noodles worth nearly $100,000 stolen in Georgia, police say

Average cost of ramen noodle packet is 13 cents

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - It’s a high-dollar heist for such an inexpensive food product. 

Deputies in Fayette County, Ga. are investigating the theft of nearly $100,000 worth of ramen noodles, reported Fox 29.

The popular Asian noodles were in a large trailer parked at a Chevron story on Georgia Highway 85 north. 

The trailer was stolen between July 25 and Aug. 1. 

The average packet of ramen noodles costs consumers 13 cents, according to Dailycal.org.

Eating ramen noodles for every meal for a year would only cost you $142.65. 

