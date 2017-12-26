Rape charge dropped against top Orlando high school basketball recruit

ORLANDO, Fla. - Charges have been dropped against a 19-year-old top high school basketball recruit who was accused of raping a woman in her Orlando apartment earlier this year, according to court documents.

A notice was filed Wednesday in the case against Emmitt Williams, who was arrested Oct. 18 on charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment. Both charges have been dismissed.

An attorney from the Orange-Osceola State Attorney's Office wrote in the notice that the case was not suitable for prosecution, although no specific reason was given.

News 6 has contacted Williams' attorney, Timmy McClain. This post will be updated when he replies.

The accuser told the Orlando Police Department that she invited Williams over to her apartment on Oct. 10. She said she repeatedly told him she didn't want to have sex, but he overpowered her and ignored her pleas to stop, according to an affidavit.

The woman said the attack left her bleeding, documents show.

A detective from the Orlando Police Department wrote that the accuser had text messages on her phone that corroborated the allegations and that Williams texted the woman while she was with the detective and Williams said that he knew the woman said "no" and he ignored her, the affidavit said.

ESPN reports that Williams, a 6-foot-8 forward, is a five-star recruit who plays for Oak Ridge High School.

