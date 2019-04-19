Orlando Magic host Toronto Raptors in 1st home playoff game in 7 years

Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors dribbles the ball as Khem Birch #24 of the Orlando Magic defends in the first half during Game One of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoff at Scotiabank Arena on April 13, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.…

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Magic will host the Toronto Raptors in Game 3 of a first-round matchup of the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

The series is tied at 1-1 and this is the first time in seven years the Magic have had a home playoff game.

The game starts at 7 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

The Raptors are currently 5.5-point Las Vegas favorites. Toronto has been a Vegas favorite before each game of the series.

The Magic won Game No. 1 on Saturday 104-101.

The Raptors won Game No. 2 on Tuesday 111-82.

In Game No. 1, Orlando was lights out from three. Orlando was 14-29 from beyond the arc. D.J. Agustin hit four 3s in the game.

Toronto's defense stepped up in Game 2.

The Raptors forced 17 turnovers and held the Magic to 37 percent shooting from the field.



Series Schedule:

Game 3: 7 p.m. April 19

Game 4: April 21

Game 5: April 23

Game 6: April 25**

Game 7: April 27**

**If necessary

