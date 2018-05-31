Ready for National Doughnut Day? Here's where to celebrate with a free one

Are you ready for National Doughnut Day?

The “holiday” is set for Friday (we can call it a holiday, right?) and we bet you’re wondering where you can snag a free or discounted doughnut.

Well, it depends on where in the country you live, as not all these chains have locations everywhere, but it’s worth looking up and seeing where your closest free-doughnut options are.

Also, if you have a favorite local store, look it up on social media: it appears many mom-and-pop shops and smaller businesses are running deals and promotions of their own.

For now, let’s talk about the big players and what they’re offering Friday:

Krispy Kreme: One free doughnut of your choice. No purchase necessary. This is available only at participating shops across the U.S. and Canada.

Dunkin' Donuts: One free classic donut of your choice when you buy any beverage. The offer is good all day at participating Dunkin’ locations nationwide.

Tim Hortons: This year, Timmy’s isn’t offering a freebie, per se. Instead, if you visit one of the chain's five locations in Buffalo, New York; Columbus, Ohio; or Detroit, and you ask for the “Gold Timbits” just after 6 a.m., you could win free doughnuts for a year. There’s no purchase necessary. For more details, visit the company’s website.

Cumberland Farms: One free doughnut with the purchase of any "dispensed beverage." The deal is valid at participating locations from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Papa John's: A free order of caramel-crème-filled doughnut holes with any online pizza order. Yes, you're reading this correctly: Papa John's as in the pizza chain. And yes, the doughnut holes are new -- for those of you who aren't familiar with the product. They're debuting as a menu item just in time for Friday, and they'll only be available for a limited time.

Graham Media Group 2018