Really, America? This is your choice for Best Mexican Restaurant

America has voted and the best Mexican restaurant has been named. It’s not what you think it would be.

Taco Bell claims the title for the first time since the Harris Poll started 30 years ago.

Nothing quite says Mexican like Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos, Beefy Fritos Burrito or Nacho Fries.

Taco Bell beat out Chipotle and Moe’s Southwest Grill. Moe's was the back-to-back champ in 2016 and 2017.

Fellow Americans, what were you thinking?

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.