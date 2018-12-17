Recall issued for premade salad products over listeria concerns

Apio Inc. has voluntarily recalled five Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shakes Ups over listeria concerns.

The salads were distributed to 11 states, including Florida, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

One random sample of the premade salad tested positive for listeria, prompting the recall. No illnesses have been reported.

The affected products have the following UPC and lot codes:

• Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Asian Sesame – UPC 7 09351 30241 1, Lot 112 331

• Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Avocado Ranch – UPC 7 09351 30177 3, Lot 112 331

• Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Raspberry Acai – UPC 7 09351 30178 0, Lot 112 331

• Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Sweet Kale – UPC 7 09351 30240 4, Lot 112 331

• Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Tropical Lime – UPC 7 09351 30179 7, Lot 112 331

• Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Avocado Ranch/Ranch ET Avocats – UPC 7 09351 30195 7, Lot 112 331

• Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Raspberry Acai/Framboises ET Acai – UPC 7 09351 30196 4, Lot 112 331

• Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Sweet Kale/Chou Frisé Doux – UPC 7 09351 30243 5, Lot 112 331

Consumers with questions can contact the company at 1-800-626-2746 or at eatsmart.net.

Click here to learn more.



