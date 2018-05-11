Reckless driver takes off from FHP, enters home before arrest, investigators say

SANFORD, Fla. - A driver who sped away from troopers Thursday night is accused of hitting a street sign, bailing out of his car and entering a home, where he was eventually caught in the bathroom, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The situation started about 8:30 p.m., when a trooper spotted a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe heading south on State Road 417. The driver was traveling at more than 100 mph, the FHP said, so the trooper pulled him over.

The man -- now identified as Joshua Michael Gonzalez, 25, of Orlando -- gave the trooper a fake name, Lt. Kim Montes said.

As the trooper was trying to verify the driver’s identity, Gonzalez sped off, according to Montes.

Gonzalez exited SR 417 at mile marker 49 and crashed into a yield sign. The vehicle then became disabled on Airport Boulevard and Gonzalez ran away from the scene, Montes said.

Officers with the Sanford Police Department showed up to assist the FHP, and they found Gonzalez in the bathroom of an abandoned house. He was arrested at the home.

In the man’s car, investigators found fraudulent credit cards and forms of identification.

Montes said Gonzalez had been driving on a revoked license. His license was taken away for fleeing from law enforcement officials in 2016.

"At the time of this email, the arresting trooper is still completing his report and identifying all of the charges that will be filed," Montes said late Thursday.

