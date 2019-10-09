Record rain hits Daytona Beach for Oct. 9

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Daytona Beach was hit with a lot of rain on Wednesday, the city had 2.85 inches of rain fall.

This is the most amount of rain on Oct. 9 for Daytona Beach since 1993 when the city was hit with 1.73 inches of rain.

Almost five inches of rain has hit Volusia County in the past two days.

At 7:30 p.m. a flood advisory was issued for north central Volusia County.

Will the rain continue?

News 6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells said to expect a 40 percent chance of rain in Daytona Beach on Thursday.

The city has had 43.88 inches of rain this year.

