Recreational fishing rules will soon see overhaul under new law

The rules that govern recreational marine fishing in the U.S. will get an overhaul due to a new law passed by Congress.

The new standards are part of a suite of changes that proponents call the Modern Fish Act. They were approved by the House and Senate in December.

The author of the proposal, Mississippi Republican Sen. Roger Wicker, says one of the key features of the law is that it promises to help the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration incorporate data from fishermen, which he says would be a boost to timeliness and accuracy.

Recreational fishing is a huge industry in the U.S., with trade groups touting more than 40 million licensed fishermen and an impact on the economy well above $100 billion per year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.