Red tide cited after manatees, thousands of fish found dead in Florida

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - There’s a water crisis in Southwest Florida that is wreaking havoc on wildlife.

Thousands of fish and several manatees have washed up dead because of red tide.

On Tuesday, three manatees washed ashore, and WINK News reports that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission claims this year there are higher than normal manatee deaths from red tide.

“I hate to say it, but it’s like a natural disaster if you ask me,” said Englewood resident Jane Tellor to WINK News.

Fish have littered the shores, causing a stink for visitors.

It’s so bad that Lee County commissioners declared a local state of emergency and need funding to remove the massive amounts of dead fish.





