RedCoach now offering bus route from Orlando to Atlanta

ORLANDO, Fla. - RedCoach, an Orlando based luxury bus company, has started offering routes to Atlanta, Georgia.

The new location allows people to arrive and depart from the Civic Center MARTA Station in the downtown area. The Atlanta stop will be the first U.S. RedCoach bus stop located outside of Florida.

The new location was established after RedCoach received requests from passengers.

The Atlanta stop will be close to several locations within the city, including the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which is about a 20-minute drive away.

Tickets to and from the new stop are currently available for purchase on the bus company's website.

