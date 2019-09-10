Rehabbed turtle being flown from Florida to Virgin Islands for release

Khepri the sea turtle. Image courtesy of the Turtle Hospital.

MIAMI - A juvenile green sea turtle, whose severe flipper injury was cured at the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital, is preparing to depart Miami International Airport on a flight to the Virgin Islands.

The turtle, named "Khepri" was rescued in St. Thomas on Feb. 28 and was transferred to the Turtle Hospital in late March with a damaged front right flipper, likely as a result of a predator attack.

Treatment included antibiotics, laser therapy and physical therapy.

American Airlines is providing complimentary transportation on Tuesday for Khepri, who now weighs 30 pounds, along with two hospital officials.

The turtle is set to be released back to the ocean Wednesday.

