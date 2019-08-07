Relative of teen linked to Boone student's death to appear in court

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A family member of a teen linked to the death of a Boone High School student who was fatally shot while walking to school is set to appear in court Friday, records show.

Deandre Florence, 18, was arrested in April in connection with a phone theft that turned into a shooting, leaving 16-year-old Denim Williams dead.

Records show that as authorities were questioning Deandre Florence about that case, they also asked him if he knew anything about the shooting death of 15-year-old Alejandro Vargas Martinez. During the questioning, Deandre Florence told investigators that he heard Williams was in the car seen driving away from the area around the time Martinez was shot, but he denied being in the vehicle or having anything to do with the fatal shooting.

Deandre Florence has not been charged in connection with Martinez's death and no suspects have been named in the case.

Court documents filed late last month show that Chiquita Denise Florence, who Deandre Florence referred to as his relative in that same interview, has been served with a subpoena by the Orange County Sheriff's Office in connection with his criminal case.

Chiquita Florence told deputies that she was pleading the Fifth and wouldn't answer their questions, even after they explained to her that her comments would not be used against her, records show. She continued to refuse to supply information even after being threatened with contempt of court, according to the documents.

Records show that Chiquita Florence "has been linked to physical evidence in a related case that is being used as similar fact evidence in this case." Officials did not elaborate on the nature of the physical evidence or details on the case related to the phone theft shooting.

Chiquita Florence will appear before a judge Friday morning to explain why she shouldn't be held in contempt of court.

