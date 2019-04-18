Relief possibly coming for residents living under Orlando International flight path

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Aviation Administration is considering changing the flight path of airplanes arriving and departing from Orlando International Airport after noise complaints have increased this year by residents who live under the flight path.

Orlando International Airport is the 10th busiest airport in the U.S., with more than 131,000 passengers traveling through the airport a day.

The FAA is holding a series of meetings and workshops in the Orlando area to get public input on possible changes to the air traffic control system, which would also affect the noise residents hear.

Another meeting is scheduled for Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Winter Park Community Center.

However, it’s not just Central Florida that would be affected. The FAA decision would be a long-term process and possibly change nationwide flight paths, according to a spokesperson for the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

The changes could take years to be implemented if they are approved.

According to a report from the Aviation Noise Abatement Committee presented to the GOAA board Wednesday, 216 complaints from 40 households were filed between February and March this year. More than 500 complaints were received since January, according to the committee's findings.

Compared to the previous year, the complaints from January to March have increased by more than 100 each month.

Many of the complaints come from Conway and Belle Isle neighborhoods, which are under the direct path of air traffic.

