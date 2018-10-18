Flashback: Mall at Millenia in Orlando opened 16 years ago today

ORLANDO, Fla. - October marks 16 years since the doors swung open for the first time at the Mall at Millenia.

News 6 was there in 2002, extensively covering construction on the project, as well as when people anxiously waited outside for the doors to open.

It took $200 million and two years to build the 1.2 million-square-foot retail destination, which opened on Oct. 18, 2002.

Today, the mall features 150 stores and restaurants, and currently serves as the only place in Central Florida where you can shop for popular brands like Chanel, Bulgari, Gucci, Louis Vitton, Rolex, Tiffany & Co. and Neiman Marcus.

Since it opened, the Mall at Millenia has been a popular place for celebrity sightings -- including Chris Rock, Tyra Banks, Michael Jordan and Mariah Carey.

