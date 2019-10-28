Rent dispute led to landlord killing tenant, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A landlord fatally shot his tenant during a fight about the rent, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said that on Friday Stanley Antony Jenson, 57, went to a home on the 800 block of SE 59th Street in Ocala to talk to Marc Bruss, 49, about rent and ended up shooting Bruss.

Jenson initially claimed that he went to the home armed because he was afraid Jenson was hurting the other tenant because that man had expressed fear of Bruss in the past, according to the arrest report. He also said Bruss was armed with a machete but couldn't demonstrate how he was holding it, records show.

The other tenant who lives at the home said he was never afraid of Bruss, according to authorities.

Earlier in the day, deputies said they were called to the same residence because Jenson went inside Bruss' home and removed his items because he was overdue on rent. Records show authorities told Jenson to go through the court system if he wanted to evict Bruss.

Jenson was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.

Bruss died at the scene as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. Jenson was not injured.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.