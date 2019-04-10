Rep. Stephanie Murphy's Bridge for Workers Act passes House

WASHINGTON - Families facing unemployment received a potential legislative lifeline on Capitol Hill this week.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed by a 393-24 vote, bipartisan legislation Tuesday introduced by Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy, of Winter Park, and co-sponsored by Reps. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., Xochitl Torres Small, D-N.M., and Darin LaHood, R-Ill., to create more opportunities for working families to get ahead.

The BRIDGE for Workers Act would give states more flexibility in administering existing unemployment benefits to help more Americans re-enter the workforce and find good-paying jobs. The bill would give as many as 25,000 Floridians claiming unemployment insurance benefits each week access to re-employment services.

“No person wants to find themselves in the challenging and stressful situation of being unemployed. We must help people get back to work so that they can feel the sense of dignity that comes with earning a paycheck, providing for their family, and contributing to our economy,” Murphy said. “I’m glad to see this bipartisan bill pass the House with near universal support, and urge my Senate colleagues to act on this commonsense measure that will give unemployed Americans the skills and resources they need to return to the workforce as quickly as possible.”

The House passed my bipartisan bill to create more opportunities for working families to get ahead. I urge my Senate colleagues to act on this commonsense measure that will help unemployed Americans return to the workforce as quickly as possible.https://t.co/MVrX5ebAMN pic.twitter.com/o2QlxG8BNw — Rep. Stephanie Murphy (@RepStephMurphy) April 9, 2019

Walorski said the unemployment insurance program plays a critical role in helping workers get back on their feet when they fall on hard times, but that it should do more than "simply process checks.”

“Treating unemployed workers like people, not numbers on a spreadsheet, is the key to helping them find good jobs more quickly," Walorski said.

Murphy told News 6 the legislation will give states more flexibility to focus on the individual needs of workers to help them get back into the workforce and to help their families thrive.”

The Senate is expected to vote on the measure soon.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.