Repair man finds crying baby left alone in apartment, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A maintenance man performing repairs inside an apartment found a 1-year-old child crying alone in a crib on Monday, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

The man said he works for an apartment complex and has permission to enter units in order to perform repairs. Monday afternoon he knocked on a door, then went inside when no one answered, the report said.

Police said the man heard a child crying from a bedroom. When he once again knocked and there was no answer, he went inside the bedroom and found a 1-year-old child crying in his crib, according to the affidavit.

The repair man called staff at the front office and then contacted authorities.

About 10 minutes later, the child's mother, Noelle Oglesby, arrived back at the unit with her boyfriend, according to the report.

Police said Oglesby claimed the baby was only alone for a few minutes while she helped her boyfriend unload some groceries, but the boyfriend was unable to provide a receipt or the time frame that he was at the store.

Oglesby, 22, was arrested on a charge of child neglect without bodily harm.

